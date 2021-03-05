More than a year later, man charged in North Raleigh double murder, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is now charged with two counts of murder more than a year after two people were shot dead inside a vehicle in North Raleigh, police announced Friday.

Leronte Ahkei Williams (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Police said Leronte Ahkei Williams, 26, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with a shooting that occurred on Feb. 17, 2020, in the 8100-block of McGuire Drive.

According to authorities, two people were found shot inside a vehicle at approximately 11:07 p.m. that night in a neighborhood off of Perry Creek Road.

The two victims, Teleah Janae Richmond, 27, and Taferious Traquail Cannady, 24, were dead inside the vehicle when police arrived at the scene.

Williams was arrested and charged at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to arrest records. This is the 13th time Williams has been arrested in Wake County, records show.

He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond on two counts of murder and a list of other charges. Williams is scheduled to appear in court Friday.