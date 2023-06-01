RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday was the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, and The Salvation Army of Wake County is preparing to respond to any potential disaster.

While hurricane season can bring intense weather conditions and major damage, it’s what happens in communities afterward where volunteers can make a difference.

“I feel like the Lord has called me to just stand in the gaps for people and just be for them what they need,” said Lt. Ali Hamilton with The Salvation Army of Wake County, who has traveled near and far to help people in need.

“They’re immediately cleaning up their yard, trying to figure out where they’re going to get their next meal, how they’re going to have their most basic needs met for the future,” she explained.

To meet those needs, the organization is searching for volunteers for their Emergency Disaster Services Teams.

“We always need disaster volunteers,” Hamilton said.

Volunteers would be trained to respond to local, state, or national disasters in their mobile feeding unit.

With the canteen, they can serve up to 1,500 meals a day for people in need — 500 for breakfast, 500 for lunch, and 500 for dinner.

“Just because you sign up for classes, just because you get certified does not mean that you have to say yes to serving on every disaster,” Hamilton explained. “It just means that you have the credentials to do so.”

For her, it’s a no-brainer.

“It’s so basic. It’s so simple. Just being a listening ear, offering to pray with somebody, and just offering that emotional and spiritual care for them whenever they need it most,” she said.

For more information and to learn how to become a volunteer, click here or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.