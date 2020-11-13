More Wake County regional libraries set to reopen with strict safety precautions in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Select Wake County libraries have already reopened and several more will open back up in the next few weeks, Wake County announced Friday.

“We’ve strived to serve our community during the COVID-19 crisis with options for library service that reflect our patrons’ comfort levels,” said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries, in Friday’s release. “Our virtual experience offers programs and services from home, and our no-contact service, Books on the Go, gives customers the option to reserve books online and pick them up. Now, we’re thrilled to move to the next step in our reopening plan and welcome people back into the library—the Express Library Experience.”

Wake County Public Libraries will focus on reopening its eight regional libraries first before moving on to others.

East Regional, Eva Perry Regional, Northeast Regional and Southeast Regional have already reopened.

Cameron Village Regional and West Regional will open on Nov. 16, and Cary Regional and North Regional are scheduled to open on Nov. 23.

Your library experience is going to be much different than what you’re used to, the release said. Wake County Public Libraries’ Express Library will feel more like a bookstore than a library.

Books will be available on tables and in special displays for easy grab-and-go access, and in addition, guests will be asked to keep their visit to 30 minutes or less in order to keep socially distant from others while also allowing everyone access.

The release states that lounge furniture, as well as tables and chairs, have been removed, and meeting rooms, quiet rooms, and newspapers and magazines will not be available.

Computers will be accessible at some libraries but only in 30-minute increments.

The county is taking strict safety precautions at each library:

Visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of questions before they may enter.

Librarians will staff greeter stations to answer questions and provide directions.

Everyone 5 and older will be required to wear a mask.

Library staff will wear masks and undergo health screenings each day.

Social distancing will be enforced.

Capacity will be limited.

Environmental controls, such as plexiglass shields, stanchions, floor decals, new air filters and signage, will be in place.

Staff will clean high-touch areas regularly, and hand sanitizer will be available for all customers.

Library books will be quarantined for 72 hours upon return, and book donations will remain suspended.

“It’s much better to take those books and take them out of circulation and let them sit,” Burlingame told CBS 17. “The advice is 24-48 hours but Wake County is doing 72 hours because we just want to be extra sure.”

Burlingame said Cameron Village Regional will operate at half-capacity with a limit of 100 guests allowed in at a time.

If you fail the digital temperature screening, staff members will check your temperature again with a thermometer gun. If you fail again you won’t be allowed inside.

The Express Libraries will also be offering a new feature called “On the Go Programs,” including:

Play Your Way to K: An interactive board game with literacy tips for young children to support kindergarten readiness.

Book Bundles: A grab bag of assorted books for young children selected by librarians.

Storytime on the Go: A storytime with books, songs and rhymes planned by librarians and based on the Every Child Ready to Read curriculum.

Adventures to Go: Take-and-make craft activity sheets with book recommendations for school-aged children.

Express Book Bags: Curated bag of books created by librarians based on the interests of library customers.

Once all regional libraries have reopened, library staff will evaluate how the Express Library Experience is going and whether or not it’s meeting the needs of the community, the release said. The next phase of reopening will focus on larger community libraries but no date has been set for those reopenings.

For more information on Wake County Public Libraries, click here.

