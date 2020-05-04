More wholesale chicken sales coming to Raleigh and central NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina family farm is drawing big crowds for its method of selling chicken to the public.

They’re holding truckload sales in communities across North Carolina.

Cars covered the parking lot and lined up along U.S. 264 on Friday as people came to get inexpensive chicken.

“I heard about the sale, I thought it was a good price for forty pounds of chicken so here we are,” says Gail Slade, a Martin County resident.

Andrew Edwards came from Grifton with his grandfather.

“We got here about 7 a.m. so almost two and a half hours and we weren’t the first cars here at all,” he said.

Jeff Turnage is the trucking operator helping deliver the chicken.

He explains, “it looks like we’re going to probably unload 1,700 boxes, 40-pound boxes of chicken here today.”

For the past few weeks, House of Raeford has been taking excess chicken, packing it in bulk, and selling it directly to customers.

Workers make sure everyone is social distancing because of the coronavirus.

“We’re trying to do everything by car. No one getting out kind of holding back on that part of it and being as safe as we can be considering the situation,” Turange says.

House of Raeford has lost business because COVID-19 restrictions have closed many restaurants.

“The COVID problem going across the nation, we’re having problems moving, it’s kind of like a bottleneck going on right now, restaurants are closed down so it kind of interfered with the chain of shipment,” Turnage said.

This was a way to sell the farm’s products while helping the community.

Many people are grateful for this opportunity to get an affordable deal on chicken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, there are the sales in the Raleigh region:

TUESDAY

Erwin

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

801 S. 13th St., Erwin

9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

WEDNESDAY

Raleigh

N. C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh (ENTRANCE: Gate 5 – enter Youth Center Rd. from Trinity Rd. to get to Gate 5)

9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $60; Boneless Skinless Thighs $45 OR Bone-in Thighs $25, depending on product availability; Drumsticks $25

Zebulon

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

506 West Gannon Ave., Zebulon

9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

THURSDAY

Fuquay-Varina

Drakes Landing, 3146 Chaylebeate Springs Rd., Fuquay-Varina

9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $60; Boneless Skinless Thighs $45 OR Bone-in Thighs $25, depending on product availability; Drumsticks $25

Fayetteville

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

600 Cedar Creek Rd., Fayetteville

9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

FRIDAY

Coats

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

379 North McKinley St., Coats

9 a.m. Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

Laurinburg

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

1688 S. Main St., Laurinburg

9:a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

SATURDAY

Dunn

Carlie C Stores – Truckload Sales – Managed and Priced by Carlie C stores and featuring House of Raeford Chicken

607 East Cumberland St.

9 a.m. – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

Salemburg

Salemburg VFD, 804 N. Main St., Salemburg

9 a.m. – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $60; Boneless Skinless Thighs $45 OR Bone-in Thighs $25, depending on product availability; Drumsticks $25

