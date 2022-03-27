Morrisville, N.C. (WNCN) – Morrisville celebrated Holi, the ancient Hindu festival marking the end of winter and welcoming the spring season, on Saturday.

On this festive day, people play with colors, meet and greet one another and create new beginnings.

Morrisville’s Mayor TJ Cawley joined in the celebration at Cedar Fork Community Center alongside several Morrisville Town Council members and NC District 41 representative Gale Adcock.

The annual, free event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured dancing, Holi powders, food vendors and music from DJ Chirag.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Morrisville.

See more information about the Morrisville Holi event and other cultural programming online.