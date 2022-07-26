MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Morrisville will begin constructing another fire station starting Wednesday to help reduce response times and improve the reliability of fire protection in all areas of the town.

Morrisville will begin the construction of Fire Station No. 3 at 1021 Harris Mill Road with a cost of $8.8 million, a news release from the town said.

“We are excited about all of the opportunities building this facility offers the department and residents,” Morrisville Fire Chief Scott Criddle said in the release. “For the department, the station will include the latest in station design to reduce response times, protect equipment and improve the health and safety for our staff. Our entire community will benefit from improved response times leading to improved outcomes.”

The $8.8 million comes mostly from the 2021 Morrisville Bond Referendum that passed in Nov. 2021, the release said, that allocated $8 million for “public safety improvements.” Wake County contributed approximately $1.4 million.

The new station will be built on 6.3 acres of land with the station taking up about 2.7 total acres, the release said. The remaining area will be for related uses that are yet to be determined.

The fire station will have double deep bays and administration and personnel quarters for up to nine staff members per day. A third bay will be available for a Wake County EMS station, the release said.

“Breaking ground on what will become Fire Station No. 3 is a momentous occasion for the Town of Morrisville,” Morrisville Town Manager Martha Paige said. “Improving our public safety facilities is a high priority for Town Council and staff, and this fire station is a direct result of important work performed by many stakeholders.”

Construction is estimated to be completed by next summer.