CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Commuters and holiday travelers alike have a new roadway to explore in western Cary that’s part of a larger alignment to make for a smoother drive.

On Tuesday, the realigned Morrisville Carpenter Road reopened to travelers in the area of the bridge at Carpenter Fire Station Road. The roadway now links east and west, connecting NC 54 Hwy to I-40. The Town of Cary posted their latest update on the project Monday evening to announce the reopening after street lights were installed.

With the opening of the new Morrisville Carpenter Road segment, this creates a traffic pattern change west of Louis Stephens Drive, allowing vehicles to pass under the CSX railroad bridge between NC 55 and Good Hope Church Road.

Following this Tuesday roadway opening, Cary officials said the contractor will continue to work towards the “substantial completion of the project along all roadways within the project’s footprint.”

In Spring 2024, that will include a permanent railroad crossing closure at Indian Wells Road. Throughout the first few months of the new year, motorists can expect daytime lane closures to finish remaining work such as pavement markings, street lighting and median landscaping.

The final estimated completion of the project will be in summer 2024. For more project details and updates, visit the project overview page here.