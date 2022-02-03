Morrisville Cricket park expansions hope to put town on map to host men’s 2024 World Cup

Fields at the cricket facility at Church Street Park in Morrisville. The facility is getting upgrades that are slated to be done by early 2023 (Joseph Holloway).

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Morrisville and leaders with the new Major League Cricket league announced the expansion of its cricket facility at Church Street Park.

The upgrades include adding more than 2,000 seats, expanding parking and adding two broadcast towers.

The renovations will allow Morrisville to host major international events and potentially put it in the running to host the 2024 Men’s Cricket World Cup, something that is watched by more than 500 million fans around the world.

“We look forward to our town hosting world-class Cricket that will bring thousands of visitors through the region each year, and affirm Morrisville’s position as one of the most premier Cricket grounds in America,” Mayor of Morrisville T.J. Cawley said.

Leaders with the new cricket league believe the growth in the Triangle will lead to even more fans in the future.

“We do know that when we build these cricket facilities, we want to be near audiences that do love cricket already,” Tom Dunmore with Major League Cricket said. “That’s the seed, that’s where it can germinate from and the Triangle has that, with the high tech here and the universities.”

Both town and league officials hope to have the renovations finished by early next year.