Morrisville family grateful for help from police, neighbors after home vandalized

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Morrisville family is grateful for their neighbors and police who stepped up to help them after their house was vandalized.

The incident involving graffiti happened to a home on Denmark Manor Drive.

The neighborhood in Morrisville is normally very quiet and made up of friendly people, which is why one family was shocked to see a derogatory message and symbol spray painted on their house.

“I was kind of surprised. I was like I didn’t think anyone in this community would do that,” said Sulabh Paudel, who lives in the home.

The family has lived in the neighborhood for many years and isn’t sure why they were targeted.

“How did they do it and why did they do it, I don’t know I have no idea,” said Laxmi Paudel, also a resident of the home.

However the harm quickly turned to help. Neighbors and Morrisville police helped the family clean the spray paint off at no charge.

The family says they’re grateful.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the act but the family says they’re choosing to focus on the support they received as a result.

The family says the affected side of their house will be repainted. They’re also planning to install some security cameras.

More headlines from CBS17.com: