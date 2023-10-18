MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight fire in Morrisville is considered to be suspicious, according to the Morrisville Fire Department.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the Morrisville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Lower Shiloh Way. The fire department said they found a single-story fire with a small fire on the outside front of the building.

Arriving units extinguished the fire and there was moderate smoke damage inside the building.

Due to on-scene reports, the fire was considered suspicious. The Morrisville Police Department, Wake County Fire Marshals investigators, and the City-County Bureau of Identification are on scene helping investigators.

The fire is under investigation and no other information was available.