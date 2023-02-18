MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy smoke and flames could be seen in Morrisville on Saturday, but it was all part of a controlled burn put on by the town’s fire department for training purposes.

“I don’t think there’s a value we can put on it, it is the most realistic, most effective training we can do,” said Training Instructor Todd Lewis.

The department set fire to the home on Scoggins Avenue and let it burn.

“We do what we call from the truck to the fire, which is basically, we treat it as we’re running a real-life incident,” Lewis explained.

Firefighters train on extinguishing the flames, learning how the fire burns and countless safety measures they’d need to know in real-life situations. Lewis says it comes down to safety and making sure the men and women are ready for whatever call they get.

“We have individuals ranging from one year of employment to 20-plus years of employment here,” Lewis said. “So they all take away something a little bit different.”

It’s not the first controlled burn the department has done, but Lewis says each time they do it, a lot of work goes into it.

“We have to acquire a structure, we typically get that from homeowners that want to repurpose their land, or developers that purchase land for future development,” Lewis said.

Once a building is secured, the department has to make sure it complies with city regulations like asbestos inspections and air quality permits. Then the work continues.

“We do completely empty the house, we make the house as safe as possible, take away any issues we find, make them safe, if possible, in order to burn inside of the structure,” Lewis said.

Lewis says once the flames are put out and the home is no longer standing, the team debriefs and discusses what worked, what could’ve gone better and what they can do to keep each other safe in any situation.

“We’re always developing, we see something different every time, no two fires burn the same,” Lewis said.

The department says they are looking to hire more people. Anyone interested in a career in fire service can reach out to the department anytime.