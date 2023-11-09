MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters from central North Carolina are helping fight the massive wildfires in western North Carolina, which the North Carolina Forest Service reports is 15 percent contained.

The Morrisville Fire Department sent a team of four firefighters to Henderson County. Morrisville fire captain Billy Dinkins said they’ve been able to contain the flames in their area and now, they’re focused on making sure it doesn’t kick back up.

“It’s just a long process because you know, the fire can burn underground too. So we we really have to put in some work to get it all of it,” Dinkins said.

Fire departments from across the state are on the ground assisting, coming from as far as the Outer Banks.

Dinkins told CBS 17 the terrain there is more complex than what we have in the Triangle but it wouldn’t take much for large fires to spread here. That’s why we need to be prepared.

“There’s more wildland areas that are butting up against new housing developments and stuff like that,” Dinkins said. “Keep your gutters cleared out and make sure your house is easily marked so that firefighters can see your address.”

The fire department said its team plans to come back home on Friday. Rocky Mount officials said they’re also deploying a group of firefighters, who plan to stay until next Tuesday.