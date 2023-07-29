MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — From the moment his skates hit the ice, 17-year-old Onyx King says he feels a rush.

“I’m a whole other person when I’m on the ice… I feel like myself but more,” said King.

King, who traveled from Connecticut, helped mentor and coach young athletes who are participating in a three-day hockey camp at the Invisalign Arena in Morrisville.

The camp, hosted by the Carolina Hurricanes and the Carolina Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA), isn’t just providing an opportunity for these athletes to learn drills and technique, but also the importance of diversity.

“For them to really experience people that look like themselves playing this sport is big — it was big for me,” said King.

Tournament Director and Founder and CEO of the Hockey Players of Color (HPOC) Movement Jazmine Miley said the camp brought young athletes and teens from across the country — even Canada.

Miley, who played hockey in college and overseas, said she wants others to know hockey is an inclusive sport for everyone.

“We go through our season clubs where a lot of the times the kids are the only minority, and at times they go through very tough situations where they don’t have that backup or have a teammate that looks just like them,” said Miley.

She added, “My college hockey experience was not the greatest, I could not connect with my college coaches and unfortunately it just put the fire in me to create something where I don’t want these kids to have to go through something that myself and a lot of the other mentors who are part of HPOC went through… I want to create something where they’re safe.”

In a news release, the Hurricanes organization stated, “Through this experience, we hope to create hockey fans for life, whether it be future participants on the ice or spectators in the stands. Our mission has and always will be to help grow the sport and make it accessible to everyone in the community.”

Ashley Mouzzon from Ball Hockey Boot Camp (BHBC) also hosted several Try Ball Hockey For Free clinics. She stated in a press release, “We recognize the lack of diversity present within the game of hockey on all levels and we are focused on encouraging more young women and people of color into the sport.”

The event will wrap up after three days of training, tournaments and fun.

Camden Norris attended the camp to be part of it all.

“I think if you love a sport and people say it’s not for you, don’t listen to them. Just block out the noise and do what you love to do,” Norris said.