MORRISVIILE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Morrisville is holding a Green Day recycling and non-perishable food donation event later this week.

Officials said the recycling event is happening Saturday.

Residents will be able to recycle items that “are not allowed in their household recycling,” according to town officials.

Officials said the event will offer multiple drive-thru recycling and collection stations that include:

Paper shredding. The shredding collection truck will take up to two bags or boxes of paper to be shredded per household or business. Staples, paper clips, folders, and envelopes are all safe for the shredding machines. Only sensitive documents should be brought for shredding. Other paper items, such as mail, newspapers, printer paper, and so on, should go in a household recycling bin.

Textiles. A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles.

A GreenZone bin will be available to collect textiles. Fats, oils, and grease collection.

E-recycling. The collection by Powerhouse Recycling will accept personal computers, servers, cell phones, flat screen monitors, circuit boards, and medical equipment.

Medications. The Morrisville Police Department will have a bin to drop off unused prescription medication for proper legal disposal.

Batteries. All household batteries will be accepted. No large car, boat, other vehicle batteries will be accepted, and no damaged or leaking batteries will be accepted. CFL bulbs will also be accepted at the battery station.

The Hub Zone Technology Initiative will also be at the event and collecting old laptops. They take those laptops and donate them to “organizations that help students, seniors, veterans, and the unemployed and underemployed living in underserved communities” after converting them into Chromebooks, officials shared.

But there are some guidelines for donating your old laptop.

Officials stated that laptops must be able to turn on and off, must have a power cord, and must have a hard drive.

And for the “Fill the Truck” non-perishable food donation, these food items will be donated to Dorcas Ministries, officials said.

The event is taking place Saturday at Church Street Park, 5800 Cricket Pitch Way, in Morrisville from 8 a.m. until noon.