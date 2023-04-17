MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A little more than two days after a husband killed his wife in their home in Morrisville, police are making headway in their investigation.

On Monday, Morrisville Communications and Outreach Director Wil Glenn confirmed officers recovered a shotgun in a home in the 100 block of Seagrave Place just after 9 p.m. after a reported incident Friday night.

That incident involved Michael Aaron Matthews, 40, murdering his wife, Nabaruna Karamakar, 33, in their home, according to Morrisville police.

Photo by Ethan DuVall/CBS 17

Glenn previously said Karamakar died of two gunshot wounds.

Glenn then said Monday that Matthews was the one who called 911 after shooting his wife. However, he said police still do not have a motive. Because no motive has been determined the 911 call(s) are unable to be released, Glenn said.

Matthews is in jail with no bond.

He had his first court appearance Monday and is due back in court on May 8.