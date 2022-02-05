Morrisville man arrested for burglary, damage to 2 restaurants early Saturday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Morrisville man was arrested for multiple crimes to two restaurants, including burglary, early Saturday morning, police said.

Levent Ender, 59, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering and injury to real property after Morrisville police responded to a burglary in process in the 9500 block of Chapel Hill Road.

When they arrived, officers found damage to the front windows of both Meeple’s Brew and Swagat Indian Cuisine, a news release said.

Police then found Ender inside Meeple’s Brew during a preliminary investigation.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center without incident.