MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Morrisville man was arrested without incident at his home and charged with human trafficking of a minor, according to the public information director with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Charges against 53-year-old West Hawkins Jr. stem from a joint investigation with the FBI that began in August, according to the SBI.

Hawkins has been charged with:

14 counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor,

Human trafficking of a minor,

Promoting prostitution, and

Aiding and abetting statutory rape.

Hawkins was placed in the Wake County Jail under a $2 million secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.