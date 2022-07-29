MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Morrisville resident was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release on Friday for posting child pornography on dark web chat rooms, according to the attorney’s office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, agents with the Department of Homeland Security discovered a chat room on the dark web dedicated to child pornography.

Eric Werner Johansson, 59. (Wake County CCBI)

Using an explicit username, Eric Werner Johansson, 59, was in the chat room uploading links that connected images of child pornography. Court documents also said that Johansson was discussing his sexual arousal and fantasized about sexually abusing children.

Homeland Security agents, Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Johansson’s residence in Nov. 2020.

According to court documents, he admitted to viewing child sexual abuse material for ten years, posted links to child pornography and discussed his fantasies about sexually abusing children and being sexually aroused by child pornography.

A forensic exam of Johansson’s devices revealed over 1,400 images and 30 videos of child pornography. The images and files included depictions of infants and toddlers being sexually abused.

Johansson pled guilty in March to transportation and possession of child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.