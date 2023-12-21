MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Morrisville mother is facing charges of negligent child abuse and murder after allegedly starving her son on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants.

On Thursday, Priyanka Tiwari, 33, of Morrisville, was arrested for murder and negligent child abuse – serious bodily injury.

Wake County arrest warrants stated that on Wednesday, Tiwari “starved her 10-year-old son showing a reckless disregard for human life.” The warrants also allege that she “feloniously did of malice aforethought kill and murder” her 10-year-old son.

She was transported to the Wake County Detention Center on Thursday morning and received no bond. Tiwari will appear in court on Thursday afternoon.