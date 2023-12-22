MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Morrisville Police say when they arrived at Priyanka Tiwari’s home Wednesday evening, they found her son with bruises and in a state indicating he was dead for several hours.

Tiwari is charged with murder and negligent child abuse after police said she starved her 10-year-old child.

About 11 weeks earlier, police responded to the home, but it’s not clear whether officers saw the child, according to Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta.

Acosta said officers were previously called to the home eight times this year, although he said one of them was a 911 misdial.

Acosta said most were welfare check requests for Tiwari.

“Usually it was someone from India,” Acosta said. “I’m assuming it was a family member who had not been able to reach her in several days.”

Officers first went to the home this year on March 16, Acosta said Tiwari was experiencing a mental health crisis. Then two weeks later on March 30, Acosta said her Tiwari’s husband asked police to follow him into the house so he could get his belongings.

“He was leaving, leaving the home, and so we followed him over there,” Acosta said. “He went and got several bags and left there was no issues.”

Acosta said the husband has a domestic violence protective order against Tiwari.

Neighbors tell CBS 17 they rarely saw the family. At least one person though did have concerns, which prompted what Acosta said is the most recent call to the house, a welfare check on Oct. 2.

“That actually came from a neighbor who was concerned about the mother, officers went by and there were no issues that they could find,” Acosta said.

Acosta said the child could have been starving for months, CBS 17 asked him if police saw the child during any of their visits. He said since March there’s no indication of whether officers did or didn’t see the child.

“Our officers actually saw him and remember seeing him in March, and he appeared to be of a very healthy weight, especially compared to the way he was found yesterday,” Acosta said.

CBS 17 also asked Acosta about what involvement if any the Department of Social Services has had with Tiwari. He said there’s nothing his department would’ve reported because officers never found any indications something was wrong with the child.

A spokesperson for Wake County said it cannot say whether child protective services was ever called to the home for confidentiality reasons.