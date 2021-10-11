Morrisville names interim police chief after current chief moves to Durham

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville wasted no time announcing the police department’s new interim chief after current Chief Patrice Andrews announced her move to lead Durham’s police department on Monday morning.

Town Manager Martha Paige appointed Capt. Pete Acosta to be the Town of Morrisville’s interim police chief after the City of Durham announced Andrews as their next police chief.

“Pete has shown his leadership and has demonstrated dignity, professionalism and compassion in his three years as captain for the Morrisville Police Department,” said Paige in a press release. “I have full confidence in his abilities to serve as interim chief and meet the needs of our community. I look forward to working with him.”

Acosta has been employed by the Morrisville Police Department for three years and has more than 26 years of experience in law enforcement, the release stated.

“I am honored to serve as your interim police chief,” said Acosta. “My daily commitment is to serve the Morrisville community and the brave women and men of the Morrisville Police Department with integrity, courage and professionalism.”

According to the release, Acosta “will work with Town and police department senior management to conduct listening sessions within the department and the community to assess the future needs and strategic priorities for the department.”

The captain “led the department to a successful transition to Advanced Accreditation which strengthens nationally recognized best practices in law enforcement,” the release said.

Acosta begins his new role on Oct. 22. Andrews will take over in Durham on Nov. 1.

“Hiring Chief Andrews five years ago was a great choice for our community, and she has served our community well,” said Paige. “Congratulations to her as she returns to Durham to serve the city where she started her career. We wish her continued success.”

Andrews is credited with implementing the Morrisville Police Department’s body-worn camera program and for her efforts engaging the community during last year’s protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.