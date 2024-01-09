MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville drivers can expect to see extra patrols as officers look for people who aren’t coming to a complete stop at stop signs or traffic signals, also known as a rolling stop.

Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta says he’s heard complaints from pedestrians using crosswalks, saying their safety is at risk because people are rolling through traffic signals or stop signs.

“You’re looking for vehicles but a lot of times when you’re moving, you may not see a pedestrian that starts to come across a road,” Acosta said.

Some people may be wondering what exactly is a proper stop. The police chief says it’s when your tires are not moving at all. To make sure people understand this, the Morrisville Police Department says you’ll see extra patrols in several areas like on Morrisville Carpenter Road and near the intersection of Parkside Valley Drive and Louis Stephens Drive.

Chief Acosta tells CBS 17 you could get a ticket or warning because they want people to know this is a serious concern.

“The enforcement is just a way to remind people that this is dangerous and we need voluntary compliance,” Acosta said.

The department said a violation could cost you a $50 fine and nearly $200 in court costs.