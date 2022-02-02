Morrisville opens 3 more N95 mask distribution sites Wednesday

N95 masks were distributed in Morrisville today and will be on hand through Friday (Joseph Holloway).

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Morrisville is adding new N95 mask distribution sites.

Morrisville opened three new sites Wednesday morning: Cedar Fork Community Center, Morrisville Aquatics and Fitness Center and Morrisville Senior Center.

People must fill out forms declaring how many masks he or she will need and if they live in Morrisville, however, it is not a requirement.

The town did say however it will be giving out up to six masks per family.

Sarat Chandran went to a new site on Wednesday and picked up a few masks.

Chandran said it is nice to have more options as other distribution sites in the Triangle are running out of N95s.

“Stores (have) pretty much run out, and you walk in and you don’t get what you want,” Chandran said. “The fact the government put in the effort to make these sites available is pretty convenient.”

The N95 masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and no appointment is necessary. Each location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.