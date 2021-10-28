Morrisville police asking for public’s help ID’ing person who robbed bank inside Walmart

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police are hoping someone might recognize the person who robbed a bank last weekend.

According to Town of Morrisville spokesperson Wil Glenn, the suspect robbed the Woodforest Bank just after 11 a.m. on Oct. 23.

The bank is located inside the Walmart at 1001 Shiloh Glenn Drive.

Surveillance photos from the bank show a person wearing a patterned face mask, big sunglasses, a ballcap, and a jean jacket.

Surveillance photo provided by the Town of Morrisville

Surveillance photo provided by the Town of Morrisville

The suspect is wearing attire that appears to be identical to a woman who Durham police say robbed a bank about an hour earlier on the same day at the Wells Fargo on Hope Valley Road. The two banks are separated by less than 10 miles.

CBS 17 reached out to Morrisville and Durham officials to see if they believe the two robberies could be connected but we have not yet heard back.

Police did not say if the suspect used had a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Morrisville Criminal Investigation Division at 919-463-1650. There is a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.