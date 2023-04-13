Police in Morrisville investigated a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. (Deana Harley, CBS17)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for someone who shot a man multiple times Thursday in Morrisville, police say.

Morrisville police say the 25-year-old victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was not publicly identified.

Police say they responded to a call shortly before 6 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sorrell Park Drive, where they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no threat to public safety.