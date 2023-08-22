MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested last Friday after police said he stole a tow truck with loaded vehicles in Morrisville.

Last Friday at 9:30 a.m., Morrisville police responded to Church Street regarding a larceny of a motor vehicle. The suspect vehicle was described as a black tow truck without any markings on it.

Police said the tow truck left the scene with the victim’s vehicle loaded on the flat bead. The suspect vehicle was caught and the driver was arrested.

According to arrest warrants, Lavan Antone Slade had the following vehicles on the flat bead:

Honda Accord worth $3,000

Toyota Camry worth $8,000

A red 1997 Chevy Cavalier worth $17,000

A black 2003 Ford Ranger worth $10,000

Slade was charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle. He received an $8,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.