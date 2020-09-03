Morrisville police say stolen vehicle, attempted carjacking, other crimes may be related

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Morrisville police said over the last two weeks, there have been four incidents involving at least one armed suspect partaking in crimes surrounding vehicles.

During the last week of August, Morrisville officers responded to a carjacking in the Liberty Hill Pass area.

The victim told police that three masked men assaulted him, stole his keys, and then his vehicle. The victim said he had just dropped his father off at work and was returning home when his car was stolen.

Before that call, officers responded to a stolen vehicle and shots fired call on Glengate Circle.

The victim reported following his stolen vehicle from Durham to Morrisville. The suspects realized they were being followed and then confronted the victim, police said.

“The suspects displayed at least one firearm which caused the victim to speed away. The victim believes he heard five loud pops and feels they were gunshots,” Morrisville police said in release.

On Wednesday, officers responded to an attempted carjacking in the in the 2300 block of Sorrel Park Drive.

The victim said he was in his stopped vehicle when a suspect approached the truck with a drawn firearm.

“Without saying a word, the suspect pointed a firearm and attempted to open the truck door. The victim sped out of the parking lot and called 911 from a separate, safer location,” Morrisville police said.

Just an hour later, officers responded to the report of an attempted vehicle break-in in the 7000 block of Sorrel Park Drive.

The victim reported seeing three suspects looking in and standing around his vehicle. A fourth suspect had a firearm. The suspects left after being spotted.

All the crimes occurred between the hours of 5-6 a.m.

These are random, crimes of opportunity, police said.

Detectives are working with surrounding agencies on all these cases.

Morrisville police are also conducting directed patrols and utilizing additional resources to apprehend these suspects.

The Morrisville Police Department provided the following safety tips: