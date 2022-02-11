Morrisville police seek public’s help to cut down on aggressive driving and road rage

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Morrisville Police department is asking for your help when it comes to spotting reckless driving.

The department said it’s seen an uptick in reports to its Chill Morrisville program which began in January 2018.

Gideon Lecraft, a senior officer in the Morrisville Police Department’s traffic division, said the program is an effort to make roads safer by cutting down on reckless driving.

People can call 911 or file an online report here and describe the reckless driving and provide the license plate and car information of the reckless driver.

“Driving reckless and aggressively leads to traffic collisions, and we just want you guys to be patient and chill,” Lecraft said.

Lecraft said officers will try to find the car, but that can be tough. He said most of the time it ends with sending a letter to the driver as a way to educate them about their driving.

Part of the letter states: “This letter is being sent to you in an effort to secure your cooperation in better observance of the traffic laws thus preventing traffic accidents. This department believes that good citizens will comply with traffic laws when reminded of their provisions and of the strict compliance with them.”

According to the Town of Morrisville there have been 207 online reports since the program began, with 12 during the last month. Lecraft said the increase could be due to more people learning about the program.

Police can only hand out tickets if they witness the incident. Lecraft said the most common times are morning and evening rush hours for aggressive driving.

“I think aggressive driving and road rage go hand in hand,” Lecraft said. “When you get an aggressive driver you’re gonna get road rage, whether they’re upset because someone cut them off, they’re upset because someone is driving while being distracted, or they’re just speeding.”

If you are reporting a reckless driver, Lecraft said to make sure you’re stopped somewhere safe and never engage with someone who has road rage.