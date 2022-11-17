MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Will we see a Charlie Brown and Lucy reenactment on Saturday?

The Morrisville Police and Fire/Rescue departments announced they’re competing in a “battle of the badges” during Saturday’s “Turkey Bowl.”

The two-hour kickball game at Morrisville Park will be open to the public and admission is one non-perishable Thanksgiving food item per person. The police department said that the goal is to help provide food for families in need for Thanksgiving.

“We’re looking forward to a friendly match in the spirit of community and fun,” Police Chief Pete Acosta said. “We hope for a large turnout so we can make a big impact for those in need this holiday season.”

Fire Chief Scott Criddle also added, “Regardless of which department wins this game, the whole community wins when we come together to support each other.”

All donations will be delivered to Hope Community Church.