Morrisville police take to social media after brazen burglaries caught on video

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After a string of break-ins, a local police department hopes social media can help solve the crimes.

Tuesday night, Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews hosted a Facebook Live to answer questions for worried neighbors about two home burglaries this past weekend.

“It is quite shocking when homes get broken into in the middle of the day. Those videos were real and it sends chills up your spin to see that,” Chief Andrews told viewers.

On Monday investigators posted surveillance camera videos and stills from the two home burglaries. The video shows a trio of men, all wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, and fishing hats breaking into the home through the back glass door.

On Facebook Live Tuesday night, Chief Andrews fielded questions about the crimes, and dispelled rumors that any particular group was targeted.

“First question, was it forcible? Absolutely. Second question that we’ve had, were the back doors locked? Absolutely,” said Andrews.

Andrews said she chose to do the Facebook Live in an effort to be transparent about the steps in an investigation.

She told viewers since July 1 there have been four reported break-ins to residences, and 13 larcenies from unlocked cars.

The most recent home burglaries happened on Saturday sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. The second one occurred on Grace Point Road on July 14th sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

No one was at home at either location when the break-ins occurred, and no one was harmed.

Some viewers on the Facebook Live asked Andrews how they could prevent their homes from becoming targets. She said officers could come out to assess their property and offer advice.

“We want to do whatever we can to restore your safety and your feeling of safety, of being safe in your home. We want to help do that, whatever we can do,” she said.

Investigators believe the trio of thieves had a lookout. Police say surveillance video shows a woman in workout clothes, as well as a white Honda Odyssey minivan appears to be casing the area before the crimes.

Large amounts of jewelry, small electronics, and cash were taken from the homes.

Anyone will information is asked to contact Detective A. Mullis at 919-463-1652 or amullis@townofmorrisville.org.

