Morrisville police to hit the roads looking for distracted drivers on Thursday

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police will be out patrolling in one of the busiest areas of the town Thursday as they look for distracted drivers.

Officers will be focusing their patrols on the area around Morrisville Parkway and Davis Drive this afternoon as they look for distracted drivers.

Most of us are probably guilty of at least occasionally driving while distracted – after all, there’s so much to distract us in our vehicles whether it’s texting while driving, putting on makeup, looking at our GPS and not the road, or eating food on the go.

Whatever the reason, distracted driving can have serious consequences.

An estimated 400,000 people were hurt in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018 – and that should give you a good idea about why police want to send the message to stop distracted driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the most alarming distraction is texting while driving.

Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately five seconds at a time. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

The NHTSA said that in 2019, more than 3,000 people were killed because of distracted driving.

Morrisville police will be patrolling from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today with other dates TBA.