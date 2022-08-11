MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Morrisville Police Department is holding its first Law Enforcement Torch Ride for Special Olympics on Saturday.

Officials said money raised from the motorcycle ride will go to the Law Enforcement Torch Run that raises funds for Special Olympics and supports nearly 40,000 athletes across the state.

“We are honored to be able to host this incredible event and help to support Special Olympics of North Carolina,” said Sgt. Chad R. Penland, who is helping to organize the ride. “We look forward to hosting this event for many years to come.”

The ride starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Morrisville Community Park at 1520 Morrisville Parkway. Officials expect it to return at noon.

Registration will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at a cost of $30 for riders and $10 for passengers.

For more information, and to register, click here.