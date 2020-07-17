Morrisville providing free face coverings for residents, businesses

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Morrisville will be providing free face coverings to residents and businesses beginning on Monday, according to a news release.

Residents can get their free cotton masks on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Crosstimbers Apartments, located at 900 Golden Hosrseshoe Cir. The location is the distribution site for the Western Region Food Security Action Group.

Distribution for residents will happen twice weekly. They’ll mostly take place at locations where people are already gathering safely. People can follow the Town’s social media accounts for updates and information on pickups.

For businesses, contactless distribution will be handled by request. Contact the Town at information@townofmorrisville.org to request free face coverings for your organizations. Be sure to provide name, contact information, organization, address for distribution, and requested number of face masks.

More headlines from CBS17.com: