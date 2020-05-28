Morrisville Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19, store closed for cleaning

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee at the Sheetz in Morrisville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

This is at least the second Sheetz employee to test positive for the coronavirus in the Triangle.

An employee at the Sheetz located in Raleigh at 9915 Fayetteville Road tested positive earlier this month.

That store was closed for a day so it could be cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected.

Sheetz released a statement on the Morrisville employee’s positive test result:

Sheetz was informed this morning that an employee at our store location on Aviation Parkway in Morrisville, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location on May 25, 2020. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned. We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

The Sheetz, which is located at 1600 Aviation Parkway, is closed.

