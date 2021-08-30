Morrisville to require employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Town of Morrisville employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 or will need to undergo weekly testing, officials announced Monday.

The Town said the newest protocol is aimed at helping to prevent the spread of the delta variant.

“The highly contagious Delta variant has caused serious concerns throughout our entire region and nation,” said Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley. “We must continue to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of this virus, including encouraging vaccinations and continuing to wear face coverings.”

Morrisville previously implemented a mask mandate on Aug. 2 for all Town facilities. Then, on Aug. 20, the Town aligned with Wake County in requiring face coverings for all indoor public places.