Morrisville town leaders, Duke expert to hold virtual COVID-19 question-and-answer session

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville town leaders want to help answer your COVID-19 questions.

Tuesday afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a virtual question-and-answer session hosted on the Engage Morrisville community engagement platform.

Dr. Nicholas Turner, a Duke University infectious disease specialist, will take part in the session in order to engage with the community and answer questions regarding the COVID-19 virus.

“The engagement session will give residents and businesses an opportunity to gain the latest information about COVID-19 and provide the opportunity to ask questions about how to keep them and their families safe,” said a release from the Town of Morrisville.

Attendees must visit the Engage Morrisville platform and register for the session in order to take part.