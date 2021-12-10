Morrisville Wins 2021 Cleantech Innovation Award for occupancy, water senors at park

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Connected Park Initiative has awarded the Town of Morrisville with the 2021 Cleantech Impact: Local Government Award.



Morrisville installed occupancy sensors at parks. The lights let people know if they are available for use, enhance the use of green spaces and help residents avoid unnecessary trips to courts and fields when they are occupied.



The town said it also installed autonomous flood and ground moisture sensors to alert park management teams of flooding. That work was done in partnership with environmental technology firm, Green Stream.



“The efficiencies created by this project will have positive impacts on the environment by reducing up to 1 metric ton of CO2 equivalent each year this system is in place,” Rick Ralph, spokesman for Morrisville, said in a statement. “Solving a real-world problem that our staff and residents were experiencing is what makes this project a success, and it was great to see this vision and hard work recognized by Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster.”

The Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster Innovation Awards recognize the people, organizations, and initiatives that use cleantech innovation, creative deployment solutions, and workforce development.