CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver ran a red light Friday morning and hit a BMW, causing a rollover crash in Cary.

Police said on Friday at 9:45 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of SW Cary Parkway and Two Creeks Road regarding a traffic crash involving an overturned vehicle.

The crash happened when a yellow van failed to stop for the red light, crashed into a silver BMW SUV. As a result, the van rolled onto its side. The driver of the van sustained minor injuries and was transported.

Police said westbound traffic on SW Cary Parkway has been diverted to Two Creeks Road and the roadway will be closed for the investigation. The driver of the van will be charged with failure to stop for a red light.

Police said the driver of the SUV was not injured.