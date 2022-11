RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes have reopened on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said.

Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.

At 10:06 p.m., the lanes reopened. Officials said one person was transported to a local hospital.