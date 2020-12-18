‘Most scared I have ever been’ – Witness recounts Crabtree Valley Mall shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A witness to Thursday night’s shooting in Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall said it was the most scared he has ever been in his entire life.

Ryan Espinel posted a video to Twitter in the aftermath of the shooting to let his friends and family know he was OK.

He said his phone had been ringing off the hook since the shooting but he needed to “stop at the moment” and didn’t want to talk to anyone.

“The mall closes at 9, at 8:50, there was a pretty decent sized shooting,” Espinel said. “It’s just now making its way to the news. I don’t have a lot of updates.”

He said it happened outside the store where he works at the mall.

“I don’t really want to describe it,” Espinel said. “It’s the most scared I have ever been in my entire life and it’s not close. “

Espinel said he hoped everyone is OK and thanked those who tried to contact him.

Raleigh police said there have been no injuries reported in connection with the shooting but blood was seen inside the mall.

Officials said the incident happened near the Macy’s store and that at least five shots were fired. The incident occurred between two “parties” that knew each other.

When reports first came in, an employee who picked up the phone at Belk’s said the store was locked down.