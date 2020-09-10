Most Triangle YMCA branches now back open

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – After being closed for several months due to the coronavirus, most of the Triangle YMCA branches reopened Wednesday morning.

Branches reopened with modified services and amenities, enhanced cleaning protocols, and new guidelines for members and staff.

CBS 17 visited the Kraft YMCA branch located in Apex yesterday morning as customers returned for the first time in six months. CBS 17 reporter Jamiese Price spoke with one customer and a YMCA officer about the reopening.

John Lail worked to get his 10,000 steps in on Wednesday morning inside the Kraft Family YMCA in Apex. On rainy days like Wednesday, Lail said he prefers indoor activities.

“I wear a Fitbit and I can get my steps in when it’s raining,” said Lail as he continued around the track.

It’s the first time in about six months he’s been able to take a step inside the YMCA in Apex. That’s because the facility was temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I feel very safe. This place was clean and well-kept before COVID-19 and I’m sure that they have polished it down to the nth degree,” he said.

The reopening comes just days after North Carolina moved into Phase 2.5 of the state’s reopening plan. It loosened some of the restrictions, which allowed fitness facilities to open at limited capacity.

Tony Campione, YMCA Chief Experience Officer, said team members spent the last few months upgrading cleaning and safety procedures.

“We’ve been cleaning our facilities and we are continually cleaning them throughout the day. Every two hours we are moving through shifts. We are operating at 30 percent capacity and ensuring we have strong social distancing practices inside our facilities as members are working out,” Campione explained.

He also pointed out the ample hand sanitizer and cleaning stations set up around the facility. They’re also taking the temperature of every guest and staff member at the door.

“We have been meticulously planning and preparing for this day, including social distancing practices and really living within the 3W‘s. we are just thrilled with today to welcome folks back into our facility,” continued Campione

Some YMCA experiences will be different as facilities will reopen in phases. The branches will continue to comply with social distancing practices and recommendations to protect the health of YMCA members and staff.

YMCA officials consulted with state and local health officials to ensure they could reopen with a safe and enjoyable experience. New guidelines and safety precautions were implemented in the facilities for the safety of YMCA members and staff.

If you would like to learn more about Triangle branches reopening, hours, and activities you can do so by visiting YMCA of the Triangle.

