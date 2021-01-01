Mother, 3 kids displaced after Raleigh mobile home fire

A family of four was displaced from their home following a New Year’s Day fire (Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A mom and her three teenage children are without a home, at least temporarily, following a New Year’s Day fire in their mobile home, according to fire officials.

According to family members, a teenage boy living in the home noticed smoke coming from under a shelf in his room, woke everyone up, and got his two siblings and mother out of the home.

Multiple Raleigh fire crews responded to the home on Demille Place in the Schenley Square Mobile Home Park around 9 a.m. and were greeted at the scene by flames. Officials said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the family is now out of their home due to the damage inside.

No one in the family was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.