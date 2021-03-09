Mother, 5-year-old son survive rollover crash on Wake County road; mom charged

BARTONS CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and her 5-year-old son are OK after their pickup truck ran off the road and flipped over on a Wake County road Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Kayla Carver, 30, of Wake Forest, was driving her pickup down Durham Road near New Light Road at approximately 10:39 p.m. when she ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, drove back across the road, ran off the road to the left, hit a ditch and flipped her truck.

Carver and her son had to climb out the back window of the truck but were not injured at all, officials said.

Carver was charged with driving without a license and for not having her son properly restrained in a child seat.