RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died.
The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy police presence.
Since the in-custody death took place, around 2 a.m. in front of a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road, CBS 17 has been working to learn more.
Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson confirmed that a Taser was used and that six Raleigh police officers were placed on administrative leave — which is also by policy.
Now, Williams’ mother tells CBS 17 that she’s not getting much information about her son’s death.
“They’re not telling me anything. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “I just…I don’t have words. Words don’t explain how I feel right now.”
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the in-custody death as is the Raleigh Police Department. Police said a five-day investigative report will be released with its initial findings.