RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died.

The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy police presence.

Since the in-custody death took place, around 2 a.m. in front of a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road, CBS 17 has been working to learn more.

Darryl Williams, 32. (Images courtesy of Darryl’s friends and family.)

Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson confirmed that a Taser was used and that six Raleigh police officers were placed on administrative leave — which is also by policy.

Now, Williams’ mother tells CBS 17 that she’s not getting much information about her son’s death.

“They’re not telling me anything. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “I just…I don’t have words. Words don’t explain how I feel right now.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the in-custody death as is the Raleigh Police Department. Police said a five-day investigative report will be released with its initial findings.