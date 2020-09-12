Mother of Wake County double murder suspect speaks out

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — For years, Janet Allen has tried to find help for her son, Nicholas Nanes before it was too late. Nanes was charged with murdering two Wake County men earlier this week.

“Extremely heartbreaking on so many levels,” Allen said.

Allen said she doesn’t know if her son killed those two people, but believes he’s capable of it.

“Nobody wants to see their baby or someone they love being paraded on TV in a courthouse in a jumpsuit,” she said.

Nanes is accused in the August 7 killing of Bobby Lucas, 56, in North Raleigh and the August 27 killing of Selvaraju Vellingiri, 55, in Cary.

Nicholas Nanes (RPD photo)

Vellingiri’s family is heartbroken, they said the husband and father went out for a walk and never came home.

Allen said her 29-year-old son suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. His symptoms started when he was nine. He spent time in several mental institutions.

“We begged them, I said please enroll him in your work program. Let him stay here and because of insurance and the lack of beds and because he seemed normal they let him go,” she said.

It became a cycle, breakdowns led to hospitalizations or jail every few months.

Then in 2017, Nanes murdered the family dog. He admitted it and his parents called police.

“The voices, god told him to do it, right?” Allen explained.

After his most recent release from prison, the family became concerned for their own safety and bought a gun.

In early August, Allen said her son posted a photo of a gun on Facebook. She alerted his probation officer and confronted him, but nothing came of it.

She hasn’t spoken to Nanes since his latest arrest.

“I think that he’s capable, do I know for a shadow of a doubt that he’s done this no. I’m anxious for the truth too,” she said.