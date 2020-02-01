1 dead after motorcycle crash blocks Poole Road south of Knightdale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcycle crash in Raleigh blocked part of Poole Road on Saturday afternoon.
The deadly crash was reported before 3 pm. in a stretch of Poole Road near Moore’s Creek Drive and Poplar Creek, south of Knightdale.
A lone motorcycle could be seen wrecked in the middle of one lane of Poole Road.
It’s unclear if the motorcyclist was the person who died in the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is the agency investigating the crash.
