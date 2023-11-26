A wrecked motorcycle at the intersection of Wilmington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near downtown Raleigh on Sunday afternoon after a crash during a chase. Photo by Nate Sullivan/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The crash of a motorcyclist who was involved in a chase with North Carolina troopers has closed a key intersection just south of downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was chasing a motorcyclist along Wilmington Street around 4:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The motorcyclist collided with an SUV at the intersection of Wilmington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

The Raleigh police watch commander told CBS 17 the intersection “will be closed for quite a while.” The intersection is just southwest of Shaw University.

A wrecked SUV was visible at the scene along with a heavily damaged motorcycle.

There is no word about injuries involved in the crash. Police said they could not release information about the chase or crash because the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling those aspects.

Raleigh police are assisting with traffic control at the scene.

CBS 17 reached out to the highway patrol for details but was told no one would release information until the scene was clear.