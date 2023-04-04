Police at the scene after a wreck at Exit 1-C for Jones Franklin Road. Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist crashed at an exit along westbound Interstate 440 Tuesday night in Raleigh, officials said.

The incident was reported around 10:55 p.m. at the ramp for Jones Franklin Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The crash happened while the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was chasing a group of motorcyclists, Raleigh police said.

One of the motorcyclists wrecked at the exit. Exit 1-C for Jones Franklin Road was closed Tuesday night after the wreck.

The NCDOT said the exit should reopen by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.