Motorcyclist crashes, hits 7-year-old girl and 2 cars in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist is being charged after he wrecked his bike, it slid into two cars and then hit a 7-year-old girl Friday night in Raleigh, police say.
The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burgundy Street, according to Raleigh police.
The motorcyclist was driving recklessly and swerving his bike when he lost control, police said.
The motorcycle slid into two cars and then hit a 7-year-old girl, Raleigh police said.
The motorcyclist broke his thumb. The girl was not visibly injured but was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked, police said.
The motorcyclist is facing reckless driving charges, police said.
