Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh

Traffic backed up in the I-40 westbound lanes Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 40 near Raleigh on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the I-40 westbound lanes near exit 303, which is Jones Sausage Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened when a motorcyclist slammed into the back of a passenger car that was stopped because of traffic problems, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper CL Madison.

After hitting the car, the motorcyclist was ejected and then hit and run over by a second motorcyclist, according to Madison.

The second motorcyclist then wrecked and hit a construction barrier, Madison said.

The motorcyclist who hit the car, a man in his 50s, later died, according to Madison.

The second motorcyclist was injured and was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.

No charges are expected in the crash. The victim’s name was not released because relatives had not been contacted.

The crash closed all lanes of westbound I-40 for about an hour and two lanes for another 30 minutes.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now